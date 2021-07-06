https://noqreport.com/2021/07/06/china-is-stealing-your-dna-with-home-ancestry-kits/

Share the truth

At-home DNA testing kits have become all the rage as people seek to identify their ancestry. The only problem is that many of these companies are Chinese fronts that collect people’s genetic blueprints and use them for unknown purposes.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

During a recent hearing, Dr. Steven Quay explained how the process typically works. What people receive in the mail and use to swab their DNA is then sent off to companies that in many cases are based in China.

“So if you go on the internet and want to do a DNA test for almost anything on the internet as a consumer – and you don’t even need a doctor to sign – and you do a scrape, the specimen will very often go to a laboratory here,” Dr. Quay stated.

“But then it gets shipped to BGI, which bought more Illumina sequencing machines than any other place in the world.”

Illumina sequencing machines, by the way, are used to process microarrays. These are what supposedly determine a person’s lineage going back to the early days of the family tree.

“And so they will do the sequence there and they’ll send it back to the company, but guess what? They’ll keep a copy,” Dr. Quay further warned.

“And that’s what he’s talking about. So every time an American – not always, but many times – you will do what you think is a U.S. address and then it gets shipped to BGI.”

Obama, Biden responsible for bring Chinese DNA harvesters onto American soil

The BGI that Dr. Quay is referring to is BGI Genomics, a Chinese-owned corporation that Barack Hussein Obama allowed to establish a presence here in America as a DNA testing company.

Both Obama and Joe Biden gave approval to BGI to set up shop here in the U.S., where it operates as a go-between for getting American DNA into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As sinister as it sounds, this is exactly how it all happened, which is one of the reasons why many refer to Biden as Beijing Biden or China Joe. Hunter’s dad is continuing Obama’s legacy currently by allowing Chinese corporations to continue stealing Americans’ DNA.

As we recently reported, these DNA testing kits appear to be bunk in the first place, showing Jewish ancestry for lizards, as one example.

It is highly suspect that these at-home testing kits started to become popular just prior to the release of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which then legitimized the use of swabs to collect people’s DNA in the name of fighting a virus.

Perhaps not enough people prior to this were voluntarily agreeing to swab their membranes to ship off to companies like BGI that the CCP devised a plot to force more people into doing it to supposedly look for genetically modified (GMO) bat coronaviruses.

Whatever the case may be, we now know without a doubt that at-home DNA testing is a farce being used by foreign enemies to profile Americans and possibly also to develop more biological weapons that will soon be unleashed upon the world.

“I never understood how people could be so short-sighted about those DNA tests,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “How could they not have considered that this is where it would end up?”

“It has nothing to do with clones,” wrote another. “This is laying the groundwork of social control. Whatever mechanism the CCP comes up with, will be fringe this decade, accepted viable policy solution next decade.”

More related news about China’s aggression against the West can be found at Tyranny.news.

Sources for this article include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGNAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

