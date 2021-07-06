https://noqreport.com/2021/07/06/china-tries-to-shame-the-u-s-and-it-turns-out-hilariously-bad/

Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP July 4th is over, but the bad takes just keep on coming. Apparently, Rep. Cori Bush and Toure have an international partner in their hatred for the United States.

China joined the fray last night via one of its state-run news agencies named China Xinhua News. In an attempt to shame the US, they put out a cartoon that plays on the country’s rising gun crime. Instead of being impactful, though, it turned out to be hilariously bad.

What followed was an all-time ratio, including a lot of reminders of China’s own history. How a gun-happy nation spends its #FourthofJuly weekend pic.twitter.com/VZBeGIQ9XO — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 6, 2021 I know China prides itself on being a net exporter, but maybe they need to import someone who can speak and understand basic English because the translation here is just terrible. “Death from firearm” and “to freedom of shooting” sound exactly like you’d expect a Chinese national who loaded up Google translate to sound. In fact, right now, my Grammarly toolbar is going nuts trying to get me to fix those phrases after I typed them.

