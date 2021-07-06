https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/07/wapo-promotes-sexual-grooming-children-mark-tapson/

Civilization dies in darkness.

Mark Tapson is the Shillman Fellow on Popular Culture for the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

Last week The Washington Post, one of the most prominent news outlets in the world, the newspaper whose self-important motto “Democracy dies in darkness” belies its own undemocratic propaganda, saw fit to promote an opinion piece calling for the increased exposure of small children to sexual deviance.

In the article titled, “Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it,” freelance writer Lauren Rowello declared her support for the presence of “kinksters” – practitioners of sexual fetishes – in parades during so-called “Pride Month,” the thirty days a year officially devoted to the compulsory celebration of LGBT narcissism. More specifically, she called for it in order to expose children as young as toddlers to “the scope and vitality of queer life.”

Rowello, a self-described “gendervague” person who is married to a transgender woman, described how the couple attended a Pride parade in Philadelphia five years ago. (The term gendervague, in case you’re overcome by curiosity, refers “to a specifically neurodivergent experience of trans/gender identity.” You’re welcome.) At one point during the parade, Rowello wrote, “our elementary-schooler pointed in the direction of oncoming floats, raising an eyebrow at a bare-chested man in dark sunglasses whose black suspenders clipped into a leather thong. The man paused to be spanked playfully by a partner with a flog. ‘What are they doing?’ my curious kid asked as our toddler cheered them on.”

Her toddler cheered them on. In a saner time, parents wouldn’t allow adults “playfully” engaged in sado-masochism within a hundred miles of their toddlers, but today a generation or two of fanatically woke parents intentionally expose their children to such a repellent display in order to inculcate, as young as possible, a sexual awareness that kids aren’t equipped to process.

“The pair was the first of a few dozen kinksters who danced down the street, laughing together as they twirled their whips and batons, some leading companions by leashes,” Rowello continued. What kind of mother thinks it is appropriate to expose her children to human beings degrading each other with leashes? “At the time, my children were too young to understand the nuance of the situation, but I told them the truth,” Rowello explained. “That these folks were members of our community celebrating who they are and what they like to do.”

Here’s something else she could have told her children: all human beings are children of God, deserving of dignity, and literally parading them around like animals for sexual kicks is morally reprehensible. Maybe that’s too much “nuance” for Rowello.

Rowello did acknowledge that even among the LGBT crowd, there is debate about whether “kinksters” belong in Pride parades at all, at least partly because of the presence of children. But she argued that “kink visibility is a reminder that any person can and should shamelessly explore what brings joy and excitement. We don’t talk to our children enough about pursuing sex to fulfill carnal needs that delight and captivate us in the moment.”

Read that last sentence again, and ask yourself what kind of parent is in a hurry to push his or her child to fulfill carnal needs. The answer is that there are only two kinds: pedophiles and neo-Marxist ideologues who are targeting impressionable minds and vulnerable souls, with the intention of weaponizing them against the “cis-normative” status quo.

“If we’re afraid to talk about kink with our children, we prioritize the status quo — sanitizing and censoring their access to information about appropriate and normal self-expression,” Rowello pleaded. Sorry, but “kink” is by definition abnormal self-expression, and it is absolutely not appropriate for children to witness. Sanitizing and censoring what children are exposed to until they are psychologically developed enough to absorb that information is called good parenting.

Rowello’s intentionally provocative article predictably sparked outrage on social media from people who have an actual moral compass and a justifiable revulsion toward the idea of parents grooming their own grade-schoolers into a pathetic subculture of fetishists. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, for example, tweeted to Rowello, “You should be in prison.”

Walsh also shared on social media a tweet from Rowello that included a recent picture of her 8-year-old son, whom Rowello referred to as “they,” wearing makeup. “My 8YO explored makeup for the first time tonight,” she tweeted in May. “They tried an eyeshadow tutorial to make clouds, some flowers (not shown), and lots (and lots and lots and lots) of eyeliner stamps. They shrugged, Maybe I’ll go on [the drag queen show Drag Race] when I’m older.”

No 8-year-old, or adult for that matter, should ever even know that such an infantile program as Drag Race exists, much less yearn to appear on it. But the bullying LGBT lobby has turned transgenderism and drag culture into the tip of the spear of its objective to smash the heteronormative “oppression” of the nuclear family. Drag queens are now everywhere children can be found: targeting them in library story time, indoctrinating them in children’s TV programming, and even steering them into becoming underage drag performers themselves.

Here is the undeniable truth that LGBT groomers like Rowello ignore in their ideological push to normalize perversion and to sexualize kids, even their own: children are quite simply not mature enough to process the mystery and power of adult sexuality – neither its spiritual transcendence nor its dark compulsions. You should no more expose children to a parade full of “kinksters” spanking each other than you should expose them to heterosexual pornography. Either one is guaranteed to warp their understanding of the purpose and proper sphere of human sexuality. This used to be commonsense; today, propaganda outlets like The Washington Post spread the message that what was once commonsense is now intolerant and bigoted.

Children are not emotionally or morally prepared to exert any mastery over their own bodies (for that matter, neither are many adults). They should not be taught that indulgence in “carnal needs that delight and captivate us” is either a personal or societal good. They should most definitely not be led to believe that their sexuality is the most authentic part of one’s self. If your sexuality – hetero-, homo-, or otherwise – defines who you are, then you are a tragically shallow person.

That may not be a very “welcoming” or “inclusive” take on the subject, but if your favorite personal expression is dressing up like a demonic, clown parody of a woman and normalizing it for children, or allowing yourself to be led around on a leash in public by a man in a leather thong, then you need to do some serious soul-searching and get professional help. This is not something to be celebrated but psychoanalyzed and prayed over. That is the truth Rowello didn’t tell her children.

And speaking of “Pride”: if your proudest moment as a parent is when you successfully groom your child into the same sort of sexual dysfunction that you and your partner have turned into virtue-signaling badges of noncomformity, then you need to seek help immediately and re-prioritize your life to deconstruct the damage you have done to him or her (not “they”).

In response to Rowello’s WaPo article, I’m Right host Jesse Kelly tweeted, in part, “Nations do not remain stable, healthy nations with this behavior becoming acceptable.” He is exactly right. No culture that finds its authenticity in an idolatry of the flesh and the degradation of the human spirit can survive. A civilization that raises its children to revel in spiritual emptiness and sexual decadence is a doomed one.

If Americans do not summon the moral courage to turn back the tide of the neo-Marxist predation of our children – in schools, in library story time, in our TV shows, in our very streets – then we will have deserved our doom.