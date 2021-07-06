https://www.foxnews.com/media/clay-travis-squad-cori-bush-july-4-tweet-america-not-free

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush is facing backlash for her tweet claiming that American freedom is only for White people and that Black people are not free. Clay Travis, founder of Outkick.com, responded to the ‘Squad’ member’s comments in an interview on “America’s Newsroom.” Travis pointed out that American freedom is what allowed the congresswoman to make those comments.

CLAY TRAVIS: Congresswoman Bush, she makes $175,000 a year to represent people all over America based on taxpayer money. I don’t know very many countries that aren’t free that would allow that to happen. How do you think a comment like this would be received in Iran or in China or in North Korea – places that are truly not free and don’t have the full benefits and full fruition of human rights? And let’s also keep in mind, as it pertains to Maxine Waters, what the Declaration of Independence did, what Thomas Jefferson did so brilliantly was instill the values that he believed this nation should inculcate in the years ahead, even if we weren’t able to have a perfect union in his mind in 1776. The tension between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution is what ultimately led to all people all over the world looking to America as a beacon of light.

I would just say to both these congresswomen, first of all, it’s unfortunate that we all can’t celebrate July 4. But there are thousands of people every single year – Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia – who are dying to get into the United States of America. If we were such a fundamentally unfair and racist country, why are all of those people so desperate to leave their countries behind and come here? It’s because we are the ultimate beacon of freedom. I wish we could all celebrate July 4, but unfortunately, everything has become political in this world. Even the celebration of the greatest country in the history of mankind.

