https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv4hc4zdNmsuae9WSSr4-0sP

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee / YouTube

Many people know all about the problems we are facing, but they have difficulty communicating those ideas to others. Are you one of those people? If so, this conversation is for you. Today, James talks to Benny Wills about Parrhesia, his course for helping others to learn how to unlock their voice and communicate their ideas boldly and effectively. (Hurry, the next season of Parrhesia starts in the next two weeks.)

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos