https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/06/de-blasio-is-turning-new-york-city-into-a-toilet-literally-n1459889

Plop Plop, Whiz Whiz

The Rolling Stones song “Shattered” is about all the things Mick Jagger and Keith Richards didn’t like about New York City: drug dealers, bedbugs, and people dressed in plastic bags directing traffic. Some kind of fashion. That was nothing.

What’s a Metaphor

As if a rash of subway slashings aren’t enough, straphanger struggles took a nasty turn when a homeless man in a subway station decided to relieve himself in an unsuspecting janitor’s bucket–in front of anyone that happened to be passing by. Fortunately for the passersby, the New York subway still has a mask mandate.

Dishonorable Discharge

The man let go on an “L” train (not to be confused with the “El” or “elevated train) subway platform. The “L” train is the line that delivers hipsters to and from the ground zero of woke neighborhoods, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. You get what you vote for, hippies. Knowing this bum “unhoused American” dropped his regards on the train platform of the enlightened makes this video easier to watch. No idea why the video was shooting before the bucket assault.

Related: Flood the Zone with Police: Desperate De Blasio Performs the Triple-Lindy of Flip-Flops

As a 22-year veteran of New York City, I can say that New Yorkers expect to see an occasional “San Francisco street kabob”–but this is a new low. Let’s hope the custodian changed the bucket before continuing to clean the subway station. Let’s hope Eric Adams has the cojones to stand up to New York City’s far-left pinko party, which is trying to steal his nomination, and let’s hope New York City has the brains to elect Curtis Sliwa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

