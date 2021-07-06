https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/critical-race-theorist-ibram-kendi-speak-conference-american-federation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A critical race theorist whose “anti-racist” writing and teaching have sparked criticism about perpetuating racism will speak Wednesday night at a conference by the American Federation of Teachers, one of the country’s most influential labor unions.

The speaker, Ibram Kendi, is a Boston University humanities professor and author of the books “How to Be an Antiracist” and “Antiracist Baby.”

His ideas have attracted support and criticism. Kendi argues people who are not actively working to combat racism are racist and that young children should discuss the concept of anti-racism, according to the Epoch Times.

Critical race theory focuses on race and alleged racism. Proponents describe the theory as exploring uncomfortable truths about America and its people. Critics argue the theory is racist and injects an anti-American worldview into institutions, particularly schools, also reports the Epoch Times.

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to attend the event and speak to AFT members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

