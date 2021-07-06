https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-missile-senator-torches-squad-members-anti-american-tweet-on-4th-of-july/

Senator Ted Cruz called-out Congresswoman Cori Bush this week after the so-called ‘Squad’ member blasted American history on the 4th of July.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” posted Bush on Twitter.

“Hateful, divisive lies. The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this. Two years ago, Colin Kaepernick tried to spread the same lies on July 4. I responded with the wisdom of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass,” fired-back Cruz.

"Frederick Douglass loved America. He rightly denounced the grotesque evil of slavery, which in 1852 was tragically still legal. But, thanks to the heroic leadership of Douglass & other abolitionists—and a bloody Civil War—we ended that abomination," he added.

“Frederick Douglass loved America. He rightly denounced the grotesque evil of slavery, which in 1852 was tragically still legal. But, thanks to the heroic leadership of Douglass & other abolitionists—and a bloody Civil War—we ended that abomination,” he added.

