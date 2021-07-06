https://www.theepochtimes.com/delta-variant-comprises-more-than-half-of-covid-19-cases-in-us-cdc-says_3890068.html

The Delta variant of the CCP virus now makes up more than half of all the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveillance data reported by Politico.

The Delta variant’s prevalence in the United States has grown from 30.4 percent of all cases for the period ending June 19 to 51.7 percent during the period from June 20 to July 3, a CDC spokesperson told Politico.

The Epoch Times requested verification of the reported figures from the CDC. The agency’s website displayed data for the period ending June 19 as of 9:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, accounted for more than 80 percent of CCP virus cases in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

Researchers have said it’s too early to say whether the Delta variant is more or less deadly than other variants of the CCP virus.

The 14-day moving average number of daily new infections in the United States on July 3 reached the lowest level since March 27, 2020. The two-week average of deaths has likewise dropped to levels unseen since the earliest days of the pandemic.

Nearly 48 percent of the total U.S. population has been vaccinated against the virus as of July 6, according to the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky predicted on July 1 that the Delta variant would soon surpass the Alpha variant to become the most prevalent strain.

“There are communities that are vulnerable and where we are now seeing surges in cases, and indeed also hospitalizations, due to what could be the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in these communities,” Walensky told reporters.

“Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30 percent. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease,” she added.

Studies suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Astra Zeneca vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Circumstantial evidence suggests that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is effective as well, according to White House COVID-19 Adviser Anthony Fauci.

“Bottom line and finally, the good news we have is that we have a solution. The science is clear. The best way to protect yourself against the virus and its variants is to be fully vaccinated. It works. It’s free. It’s safe. It’s easy,” Fauci told reporters last week.

The effectiveness of vaccines had dropped from 94.5 to 64 percent since June 6, the Israeli government announced. The reduction in efficacy coincided with the spread of the Delta variant.

