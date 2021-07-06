https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/democrat-veteran-argues-america-is-not-superior

In this classic Change My Mind clip, Steven Crowder sat down with Marilyn, a Democrat veteran who believed America is not superior to other countries.

“Let me ask you this,” Crowder began. “Do you disagree with the premise that the United States is superior to any other country, or are you worn down from the news week?”

Marilyn said she felt America fell in stature during former president Donald Trump’s term. She later added that America is not superior because of “Trump’s ignorance.” Watch the clip to see Crowder and Marilyn’s entertaining conversation.

