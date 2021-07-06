http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A_wkpSaV91s/

Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. House candidate Max Miller has raised more than $550,000 in the second quarter in an effort to unseat “RINO” Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who voted to impeach the former president.

With a total of over one million dollars in the bank heading into the primary fight, Miller’s opponent also has a similar size war chest to defend himself.

Miller told Breitbart News on June 27 that establishment, anti-Trump Republicans “need to be purged out of office.” “I’m running strictly on the America first platform, because when you have someone that votes with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi 38 percent of the time, you have to get them out,” Miller added.

Trump recently held a rally in the Ohio district in which he called Gonzalez a “RINO” and “bad news.”

“A guy named Anthony Gonzalez, who is bad news,” Trump explained. “He’s a grandstanding RINO, not respected in D.C., who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment witch hunt… He’s a sellout, and a fake Republican, and a disgrace to your state.”

“I couldn’t care less about what the former President says about me. I really couldn’t,” Gonzalez said in response to Trump.

“The most important thing that all elected Republicans can do right now is tell the truth to the country and our voters about the fact that we had a legitimate election and President Trump lost,” Gonzalez continued. “Anything short of that is an abdication of duty.”

The Ohio Republican Party voted in May to censure Gonzalez for voting to impeach Trump earlier this year. The committee also asked for Gonzalez’s resignation. Gonzalez has not resigned.

Gonzalez is one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

