July 4th, 2021 must have been quite upsetting for Leftists across America. They had hoped that the Independence Day celebration would lose its luster, given all of the protests and demonstrations that have been going on in the last year, and the initiation of Juneteenth as a national holiday, curiously, also deemed to be “independence day” (!) instead of a more accurate description, “person freedom day.”

Nevertheless, Leftist will go back to work this morning, with their sinister plot to bring down America, erase all of her history, and turn her into a socialist/Marxist country. While untold numbers of people have lamented the Democrats’ massive election and voter fraud that occurred leading up to the 2020 election, on Election Day, and since then, something much more ominous comes into play.

What the Democrats have sought, starting years before, is to usurp legitimate governing power and, in broad daylight, engineer a near bloodless coup against the U.S.

Mass Criminality

The litany of election criminality was intricate and involved, and orchestrated by those with the means to do so. The crimes included forging signatures, ballot-box stuffing, ballot harvesting, paying for voting, offering raffle prizes for voting, voting in place of the deceased, doctoring ballots, voting twice, not delivering opposition ballots, backdating ballots, destroying opposition ballots, re-running ballots through counting machines, restricting access of poll observers, and even assaulting and threatening observers.

Also, advising voters at the voting booth, ‘finding’ stacks of ballots days later, feigning water main breaks to clear out voting precincts and then manipulate counting machines, delivering truckloads of computer-generated ballots, employing software susceptible to vote-switching, and untold numbers other illegal schemes.

The overarching intent was to quash our constitutional right to vote in free and fair elections, to block the rightful, winning candidate from taking office, and to steal future elections at every level. All of these maneuvers, and others yet to be revealed, in the aggregate, required central planning behind them.

It’s a Mystery!

Who printed thousands of ‘Biden votes,’ and delivered them in pristine condition – thus indicating that the ballots had never been mailed, and virtually had never been handled? Where were the ballot mills located?

Who informed postal officials to instruct their workers to backdate ballots? Who directed postal workers to doctor ballots? Who directed poll workers to discard outside envelopes for mail-in ballots? Who told them they would be in no jeopardy for their election obstruction?

Who instigated the ‘water main’ break, or the equivalent excuse, in Atlanta? Who delivered thousands of ballots by truck? Who drove the trucks? Did anyone have to pay for the trucks and drivers? Who summoned the drivers, in the wee hours, and who coordinated the delivery and timing?

The further we examine the coup against the U.S., the more apparent it becomes that huge financial backers were involved. Who had the political bent, the resources, and the organizational capability to engage in such an endeavor?

Swinging Along

In November, we witnessed that in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, similar ploys and tactics were involved. Trump’s lead was so large that Biden’s operatives could not catch up without desperate measures.

Other states, perhaps Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Virginia, and North Carolina, could have experienced less noticeable, massive Democrat fraud, impacting congressional races.

To allow unprecedented malfeasance on this level, is to invite it to happen again. An extensive investigation as to the coup architects must be undertaken, but who will so so now that the perpetrators are in power? The state must act.

We’ve already witnessed justice abused or denied in regards to the DNC/FBI Trump/Russia hoax; Hillary’s 33,000 emails; Comey, Clapper, and Brennan lying under oath to Congress; and so much more. Many people are convinced that those on the Left are somehow above the law since no one is ever indicted, let alone prosecuted.

Indict and Prosecute

Every coup participant must be identified, including governors, senators and congressional representatives, secretaries of states, board of election officials, precinct captains, poll workers, and perhaps poll volunteers.

We fought the British for independence when we were completely outnumbered. We weathered staggering casualties in the Civil War and managed to come together.

We overcame the legacy of Jim Crow and institutional racism, despite the Left’s continuing claims to the contrary. We prevailed in World War I, in World War II, after 9/11, and on so many other occasions.

Unless every single fraud participant, on every level, is outed, we are prone to such criminality in the 2022 midterms, the 2024 presidential election, and beyond. Our republic, our form of representative democracy, simply cannot stand if it is going to be undermined from within and the perpetrators continue to operate freely.

