Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has clinched victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary contest.

Results from the latest tabulations disclosed on Tuesday had Adams beating former New York City sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by slightly more than 1 percentage point, according to the Associated Press, which noted that Adams would become New York’s second black mayor if he is ultimately elected to serve in the slot.

“While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York,” Adams said in a statement.

The June 22 primary contest featured ranked choice voting, which permitted voters to rank as many as five mayoral candidates in the order of their preference. Contenders who lacked enough votes to win were eliminated and the ballots cast in their favor redistributed to the remaining candidates based on the voter’s preference until just two were still standing, the AP explained.

“The city’s first experience with the system in a major election was bumpy. As votes were being tallied on June 29, elections officials bungled the count by inadvertently including 135,000 old test ballots. Erroneous vote tallies were posted for several hours before officials acknowledged the error and took them down,” the news outlet reported.

Current Mayor Bill de Blasio could not run again due to term limits, but Adams did compete against a field of contenders in the Democratic primary, including former Democratic presidential primary contender Andrew Yang who conceded in the mayoral contest back on the evening of June 22.

Adams will face Republican primary winner Curtis Sliwa during the general election, but Democrats dramatically outnumber Republicans by a ratio of 7-to-1 in the Big Apple, according to the AP.

