https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/eric-garland-questions-demolition-of-surfside-condo-due-to-presence-of-israeli-defense-forces/

On Sunday night, officials demolished what was left of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida over worries that the remaining structure was too unstable and could put first responders at risk:

Video here:

There was a worry that winds from Elsa could have toppled the building, which was one of the reasons they chose Sunday night for the demolition:

Now, this brings us to Eric “time for some game theory” Garland, who questioned the decision to implode the building because of the “presence of Israeli Defense Forces” who are aiding in the rescue and recovery efforts:

He’s just asking questions, right?

Well, Garland does love to spew a good conspiracy theory:

“Classic two-face buffoonery”:

And remember when Twitter blue-checks were praising this clown?

Screenshot for posterity:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...