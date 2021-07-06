https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/06/everything-is-racist-fireworks-edition-n1459725

The Left is intent on finding racism everywhere even when none exists. Heck, even fonts can be racist now, while actual racism from Joe Biden or his family gets conveniently ignored.

But I digress. The latest entry into the “everything is racist” category comes from National Geographic, which suggests that fireworks are racist because “vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations.”

Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK — National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 4, 2021

“It’s no secret that fireworks can cause some serious air pollution,” National Geographic‘s Madeleine Stone explains. “But not everyone is equally at risk from the noxious particles that suffuse the sky during our pyrotechnic light shows. In California, for example, vulnerable populations are more exposed to fireworks pollution on the Fourth of July.”

The article cites a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, which argues that the smoke from fireworks displays is comparable to that of wildfires, and that “fireworks smoke may be creating an additional—albeit short term—health risk for communities already disproportionately burdened by air pollution.” Namely, urban areas “with higher rates of asthma, more older residents, and a greater percentage of children under 10.” These areas also tend to have more black and Hispanic residents, the article notes.

Twitter users mocked the study.

“Wait. So I, a brown Latino man and my fellow Minority friends have been disproportionately targeting ourselves this whole time with racist smoke from fireworks?” one user responded.

“I’m a liberal guy but this stuff is getting ridiculous,” replied another.

“Please give it a rest when it comes to racism being found in everything,” another user lamented. “It is getting old and true issues of racism will soon be ignored. Please re-read ‘the boy who cried wolf.’”

