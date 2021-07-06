https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/07/06/facebook-blocks-hashtag-revolution-on-day-celebrating-american-revolution-n400575

Can we all agree that at this point, Facebook is just trolling everyone in an effort to own the cons? I mean, this couldn’t have been an accident or some malfunction of their algorithms and filters. Somebody at Facebook must have made the decision to set up a filter looking for the hashtag “revolution” because they’re worried that the Proud Boys are about to cross the Potomac or something. I’m not sure when that went into effect, but it became glaringly obvious on the 4th of July, just as the country was celebrating our declaration of being an independent nation and the American revolution. (Better luck next time, Brits.)

This led to a lot of people receiving content warnings when attempting to follow links to posts about various Independence Day activities. And that, of course, began the usual dogpile of dragging Facebook for their moronic filtering and censorship policies. (Washington Times)

Facebook came under fire Sunday for blocking the hashtag “revolution” on the Fourth of July, a federal holiday celebrating the passage of the Declaration of Independence during the American Revolution. Sharp-eyed social-media mavens noticed starting Friday that Facebook searches for “#revolution” were met with a “Keeping Our Community Safe” notification with an image of a locked page and the message, “Posts with revolution are temporarily hidden here.” “Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards,” said the message, which included a link to the standards page.

So what did Facebook do about this little “error?” Nothing. The ban was still in place on Monday. So what are they really trying to say by implementing this “policy?” A few members of Congress were able to hazard a guess.

#BigTech at it again, prohibiting Americans from commemorating our independence from a tyrannical government. They don’t want to teach history because it is repeating itself. Wake up, America. https://t.co/7htVCb60QD — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) July 3, 2021

It wasn’t just the history of the American Revolution that was under attack. The entire concept of the 4th of July was under fire from the Squad. Cori Bush was demonstrating her usual form and class, claiming that the 4th of July was only a holiday for white people because “Black people still aren’t free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Oh, really? Since this is coming from a member of Congress we should get the FBI on this situation immediately. Who are these Black people that are still enslaved? And why aren’t their captors in prison? Perhaps she can get back to us after a meeting with the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, the New York Times actually ran an editorial suggesting that flying the American flag is now more a sign of partisan affiliation than patriotism. You really can’t make this stuff up.

Perhaps some of these people need a bit of the gentle wisdom of Tom MacDonald.

“You’re ashamed to be American? Okay, that’s cool.

‘Cause honestly, we are all ashamed of you too.”

