Facebook reportedly blocked the hashtag “revolution” over Independence Day weekend, according to

The Washington Times.

What are the details?

The outlet said the report came to a head on Sunday after several social media users tweeted that the social media networking platform blocked

#revolution from view, and those users searching for the hashtag were met with a “Keeping Our Community Safe” notification acknowledging that “[p]osts with revolution are temporarily hidden here.”

“Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards,” the notification read.

The Times notes that Facebook — which bans content that violates policies against “violence and incitement,” “false news,” and more — did not explain why “revolution” was blocked.

The hashtag, according to the outlet, was still blocked as of Sunday, but by Tuesday, #revolution did render related search results.

The Washington Times said that it reached out to Facebook for comment on the matter.

Author Jim Hanson tweeted about the news,

writing, “Can you believe #Facebook is blocking searches for #revolution on the f**king anniversary of the American Revolution? Time to depose the tech tyrants (using legal means you treacherous bastards) #July4th[.]”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

tweeted, “Welcome to the re-education of America on Independence Day weekend[.]”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

added, “#BigTech at it again, prohibiting Americans from commemorating our independence from a tyrannical government. They don’t want to teach history because it is repeating itself. Wake up, America.”

Anything else to know?

In April, Facebook’s Oversight Board announced it would begin censoring any content by accepting appeals from users who reported the content if it offended them.

“After you have exhausted Facebook’s appeals process, you will receive an Oversight Board Reference ID in your support inbox and can appeal the decision to the Board,” a statement on the move read. “You can appeal decisions on posts and statuses, as well as photos, videos, comments and shares.”

The Oversight Board added, “Now, users can also appeal content to the Board which they think should be removed from Facebook or Instagram. The Board will use its independent judgment to decide what to leave up and what to take down. Our decisions will be binding on Facebook.”

