A father named Ian Rice passionately addressed his kids’ school district to slam critical race theory during a public school board meeting.

Rice, who is black, said the theory is meant for discussion at the collegiate level and has no place in grade schools and high schools, emphasizing that its affect is to teach that “white people are bad.”

“That’s not true,” the father asserted. “That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”

“This board and this school district has failed,” Rice started his commentary. “[Critical race theory] was never meant to be brought into grade schools, high schools — at all. It’s actually taught in the collegiate atmosphere, more importantly the legal portion of the collegiate atmosphere to see different laws through the lens of race, from an ethical standpoint, not for grade schoolers and high schoolers.”

“The problem with bringing it to the high school and grade school level is we don’t have the proper educators to teach these kids,” he continued.

The theory’s effect, the dad said, “is teaching that white people are bad. That’s not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”

“What is your criteria to educate the educators?” Rice questioned. “And who are you to educate my children, or any of our children in life issues? Thats our job. Your job is to teach them science and math. Our job is to teach them about life.”

The father, who has two children in the district, noted that racial tensions and issues are “nowhere near what they used to be decades ago,” though we still have “a long way to go.”

“But I believe the people here don’t look at me as a black man, they look at me as a man standing in front of you addressing the issue we are all very passionate about,” Rice closed to loud applause from fellow parents.

Last month, an educator went viral online while speaking out against progressive ideology pushed onto children in public schools, including racial theories like CRT, The Daily Wire reported.

“Students, you’re on the front lines of these indoctrination camps,” the teacher said at a Loudoun County school board meeting. “Challenge the staff when you’re presented with a ludicrous statement, and do not allow anybody to tell you that you can’t accomplish anything because of your skin color or to hate yourself because of your skin color. Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors.”

“It may seem that our careers have come to a dead end, but I’m here to remind you that we don’t work for the school board, we work to mold the next generation of well-rounded, American patriots,” the teacher told her colleagues. “So don’t give up, because it is up to us.”

