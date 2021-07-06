https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e4c450bbafd42ff587815e
A teenager attending a summer camp orchestrated by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has gone on television to threaten that Hitler left “some Jews alive to show how wicked they are,” according to a new r…
Oil prices climbed to a six-year high Tuesday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia continue to tamp down on global output, The Wall Street Journal reported….
A doctor, the chief of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, is warning that it’s too early to know whether the COVID shots are causing infertility, but it’s too early to know they’re n…
Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutJoel Greenberg—the Rep. Matt Gaetz wingman who pleaded guilty and is now helping authorities investigate the congressman’s involvement in an underage sex r…
A cybercriminal gang’s spree over the Fourth of July weekend ended up infecting more than 1,500 organizations around the world with ransomware….