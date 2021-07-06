A new social media platform launched on Sunday was hacked the same day, founder and former Trump spokesman Jason Miller confirmed.

A cyber intruder was able to break into at least four GETTR accounts apparently belonging to close Trump allies, including Miller, and changed their names.

“The problem was detected and sealed in a matter of minutes, and all the intruder was able to accomplish was to change a few user names,” Miller said in a statement to Reuters.

TRUMP ALLIES LAUNCH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Screenshots of the platform show usernames for accounts of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, American Conservative Union chairman and Fox News contributor Matt Schlapp, and Miller himself that read “JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :).”

A Twitter account with the same name retweeted the screenshots showing the hack.

Miller created GETTR, which describes itself as a “non-bias social network for people all over the world,” amid complaints about anti-conservative bias by social media giants Twitter and Facebook. Both companies, along with Google’s YouTube, banned Trump from their platforms following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill and his subsequent statements.

Although Trump’s Facebook account may be reinstated someday, its independent Oversight Board recommended in May that the ban remain in place temporarily. On June 4, Facebook determined the ban would continue for at least two years.

After the bans, Trump started “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” to put out statements on current events, but the website has since been shut down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said of the site at the time. “Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.”