https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/golf-pro-shot-dead-on-the-green-at-atlanta-country-club/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Police search for killer of PGA teaching pro Gene Siller and two others

KENNESAW, Ga. — The bodies of two additional victims have been found after a shooting at the Pinetree Country Club that took the life of golf pro and director Gene Siller. According to the Cobb County Police Department, two men were found shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck located at the country club’s golf course.

One of men was identified as Paul Pierson, police said. He was the owner of the Ram 3500. The other man has not yet been identified. When officers arrived, they found a man on green of the10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later identified as golf pro and director Gene Siller.

According to a member of the club, the shooter drove his car to the 10th fairway at the country club’s golf course, Siller went to see what was going on and he was shot and killed. The Kennesaw State Office of Emergency Management said the suspect was a Hispanic male “considered armed and dangerous.” He is described as 6-foot-1 weighing 170 pounds.





