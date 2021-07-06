https://www.lifezette.com/?p=1164610

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) went on Fox News on Tuesday to blast critical race theory, saying that it is “as dumb as a bag of hair.”

After saying that critical race theory is a “fairy tale,” Kennedy lamented that it is being promoted by not only many Democrats but also President Joe Biden and his administration.

“Critical Race Theory is a fairy tale promoted by many — not all, but many — of my Democratic colleagues, including the Biden White House,” Kennedy said. “Critical Race Theory teaches that America is totally screwed; we need to just tear it down and start over. Critical Race Theory teaches that the primary reason that America was founded was to maintain white supremacy — not freedom, not the rule of law, not equal opportunity, not personal responsibility, but white supremacy.”

“Critical Race Theory also teaches that non-black Americans are racist; that they don’t much like black people — whether those non-black Americans realize it or not. That is why Critical Race Theory also teaches that white children are born bad. It teaches that black children are born trapped; there’s almost no hope for them. It’s a very fatalistic point of view,” he continued. “In my judgment, Critical Race Theory is cynical, ahistorical, sophomoric, insipid and dumb as a bag of hair.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This comes after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that critical race theory is “an attempt to divide the country.”

More from LifeZette

“I’m worried about some of the things that are being taught in our schools. If we teach that the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed, it was corrupt, it was racist, that’s really dangerous,” Pompeo warned. “It strikes at the very foundations of our country. I certainly worry about that. It’s called Critical Race Theory or the ‘1619 Project.’ But in the end, they’re attacking the central understandings that we have shared together for 245 years, and it’s an attempt to divide the country. If that continues, if that is allowed to flourish and prosper, then we could lose this thing that is so special. We can’t let that happen.”

“I’m an optimist, but I do worry that if we become fractured or if we lose faith in our constitutional principles, that somewhere somehow or some adversary, like the Chinese Communist Party, will come and undermine what has made our country so special,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

