Shout-out to Not-The-Bee’s Adam Ford for this catch.

There’s a reason CNN’s ratings and viewership are going to shiznit …

Hundreds dead from violence in major cities over the weekend but you know, that irrelevant, anti-Trump agenda ain’t gonna write itself:

*sigh*

Good ol’ CNN, never fails to disappoint.

It’s over THERE.

Nope.

There.

Warmer …

Heh.

They’ve been claiming there will be another INSURRECTION for months know, even though the original event they call an insurrection was really not an insurrection in the first place but we digress.

Those are peaceful protests, duh.

NOT.

