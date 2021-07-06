https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/gov-andrew-cuomo-declares-disaster-emergency-to-treat-gun-violence-as-a-public-health-crisis/

Treating gun violence as a public health crisis is something gun control advocates have wanted for a long time, and they’re getting their wish: in April, the American Psychological Association announced that $25 million had been allocated by the government for gun violence research, split evenly between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Their study should conclude that more lives are saved by the defensive use of guns than are taken by them.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared a Disaster Emergency in New York State so that gun violence could be treated as a public health crisis. (Ironically, this happened on the same day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was telling us that there was a decline in shootings in the city).

Over 4th of July weekend, more people in NYS were shot than died of COVID. Gun violence is an epidemic, and today I declared a Disaster Emergency so that we can treat gun violence as the public health crisis it is. Learn more about the strategy: https://t.co/YI143kTtSW pic.twitter.com/WoBJ3fGz2o — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

We hear so much about positive engagement for at-risk youth; we’re old enough to remember talk of night classes curbing gun violence. And as far as keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people, how about keeping those dangerous people locked up?

Yeah, that should do it. — Anonymous (@HKirsh1) July 6, 2021

Hey this you? You signed bail reform, no? pic.twitter.com/DFA7ItWrlC — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) July 6, 2021

You must immediately call a special session of legislature and reinstate cash bail. The safety of our communities depend on it. — Chief Paul Rickard (@mthopechief) July 6, 2021

How about keeping violent criminals in jail versus letting them out over and over again ? — Gina (Mignona) Newman (@GinaMignona) July 6, 2021

This will definitely help keep criminals peaceful. Our fearless leader leading again. — C. Whitt (@studleycw) July 6, 2021

How about keeping dangerous people off the streets instead of keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) July 6, 2021

Gonna be funny when your response plan directly contradicts all of your policies that created the problem — PTmetSD (@dan_celso) July 6, 2021

True.

Wait – after all the high speeches for decades previous where it’s been said everything would be done to stop gun violence, we suddenly have a battery of things revealed that weren’t tried before? We didn’t do everything those speeches promised, but this time it’s different? — David Pinero (@DaveTheWebGuy) July 6, 2021

Weird. I don’t see anything in there about increasing police presence, locking up violent offenders, enforcing public nuisance laws in accordance with proven “broken windows” theories, or reducing the violently mentally ill or substance abusers living on the streets. — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) July 6, 2021

This is a crisis caused by far-left criminal justice policy and anti-police sentiment. Great job, Albany! — Jarett Gandolfo (@GandolfoForNY) July 6, 2021

You have all of the gun control measures being proposed by every Democrat in Congress, and more besides. Your “epidemic” is not guns. — Mitch “The Wałęsa Project” Berg, BA (@mitchpberg) July 6, 2021

You should have zero with all the “tough” gun laws…. — Shawn Cavanaugh (@BlueFalcon72) July 6, 2021

How are those guns laws working? Have criminals started obeying those laws? — vlm (@squibmc) July 6, 2021

You gave your violent base free reign, and forced courts to release violent criminals. Now you want to punish law abiding citizens with more taxes and laws? — Kohltrain 🇺🇸 (@kohljm) July 6, 2021

You’re an embarrassment — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) July 6, 2021

Probably shouldn’t have let all those criminals out of jail or maybe charged others in the first place. 🤡 — Mrsmasshole (@mrsmasshole2) July 6, 2021

A lot of people seem to think arresting criminals and keeping them behind bars would help.

