Treating gun violence as a public health crisis is something gun control advocates have wanted for a long time, and they’re getting their wish: in April, the American Psychological Association announced that $25 million had been allocated by the government for gun violence research, split evenly between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Their study should conclude that more lives are saved by the defensive use of guns than are taken by them.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared a Disaster Emergency in New York State so that gun violence could be treated as a public health crisis. (Ironically, this happened on the same day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was telling us that there was a decline in shootings in the city).

We hear so much about positive engagement for at-risk youth; we’re old enough to remember talk of night classes curbing gun violence. And as far as keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people, how about keeping those dangerous people locked up?

True.

A lot of people seem to think arresting criminals and keeping them behind bars would help.

