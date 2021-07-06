https://justthenews.com/world/haiti-president-jovenel-moise-assassinated-home-official?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country official said Wednesday.

The attack happened overnight and the country’s first lady, Martine Moïse, was hospitalized afterward. The country of over 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable under Moïse, according to the Associated Press.

