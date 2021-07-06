https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-scientists-claim-lambda-variant-may-resistant-covid-19-vaccines/

Scientists are now claiming the “Lambda” variant may be resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

The Lambda variant, which reportedly originated in Peru last summer, is all of a sudden a concern to scientists who say mutations could be ‘resistant to Covid vaccines.’

Fox News reported:

The World Health Organization said the variant’s mutations could increase its transmissibility or possibly increase its resistance to “neutralizing antibodies.” The health body called Lambda, or C.37, a “variant of interest.” TRENDING: Identity of Ashli Babbitt Killer Confirmed — Careless Capitol Police Lieutenant Is Being Protected by Democrats, Pelosi and Deep State FBI “So far we have seen no indication that the lambda variant is more aggressive,” Jairo Mendez-Rico, a WHO virologist, told the Deutsche Welle. “It is possible that it may exhibit higher infection rates, but we don’t yet have enough reliable data to compare it to gamma or delta.” He told the German outlet that as SARS-CoV-2 evolves, it may start to become more transmissible, but not as deadly. Jeff Barrett, director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, told the Financial Times that a reason it is challenging to “make sense of the threat from lambda, using computational and lab data, is that it has rather an unusual set of mutations, compared with other variants.”

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is using the “Delta” variant to scare Americans into getting vaccinated.

Biden on Tuesday said he will send goons door-to-door to harass unvaccinated Americans.

These tyrants are never going to let go of their newfound power.

