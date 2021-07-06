https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/06/hispanic-activists-red-states-securing-their-borders-is-an-insurrection-you-know-n400641

File this under things you can’t make up. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is voicing its opinion on the efforts being made to secure the southern border. LULAC delivered a letter to the White House asking Biden to stop red state governors from sending help to Governor Abbott to secure the southern border of Texas.

In June, Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the governors of every state asking for law enforcement help and other resources to help with border security. Since then, several Republican governors have answered the call for help. Democrat governors, at least to date, have not pledged any support. The ACLU has threatened Texas counties with legal action if they cooperate with Governor Abbott’s actions to stop the flood of illegal migrants crossing the state’s border with Mexico.

LULAC is weighing in now as more governors make headlines for their support of Abbott’s actions. The letter delivered to Biden on Sunday, Independence Day, refers to Abbott’s efforts as an “insurrection” and the federal government must put a stop to it. LULAC says the other states are “engaging in rebellion”. “We told the president in no uncertain terms, this is an insurrection by recalcitrant and rebellious states that must be stopped,” says Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC. And, of course, LULAC claims that securing the Texas border is “fomenting dangerous racial hatred targeting Latinos.” It’s just like the Civil War. The problem with LULAC’s hyperbolic accusations is that they are not even accurate. Several of the states involved in sending National Guardsmen or other law enforcement resources were not part of the Confederacy, for example. Abbott also worked to keep the Texas border secure during the previous administration. The difference then was that the Trump administration was a working partner with Texas and provided successful federal policy.

LULAC’s Texas director, Rodolfo Rosales Jr., compared the states’ actions to the Civil War. “We are being invaded by governors of the defeated Confederacy to arm the border against brown women and children escaping political persecution, hunger, and death,” he said. The states LULAC cited — Arizona, Nebraska, Idaho, Florida and South Dakota — don’t exactly match with the contours of the Confederacy, and questions over states’ ability to influence federal immigration policy extend well beyond the current Biden administration border crisis. Mr. Trump confronted a wave of resistance from states and localities that declared themselves sanctuaries, refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

LULAC has it assbackwards. If there is an “invasion” going on (isn’t that word supposed to be racist now?), it is the flood of illegal migrants crossing the border, not those coming to lend a hand to protect the United States, and Texas specifically. We are in the Biden border crisis-era now. During the Obama administration, Obama faced attempts by states to deal with illegal immigration and like during the Trump administration, states were allowed some leeway. The courts did rule that states can’t enforce immigration policy on their own. Immigration is a federal responsibility.

To be clear, states deploying National Guardsmen and other resources to the border isn’t something that has randomly happened since Biden took office. It has been happening through both Democrat and Republican federal administrations and with governors from both parties. Now, since the country is so divided and Biden is determined to abolish all of Trump’s policies, successful or not, there are no Democrat governors lending a hand.

LULAC’s misguidedly claims the governors sending help violates the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. This agreement allows one jurisdiction to send help to another. LULAC calls on Biden to issue an order blocking the deployment of troops from other states. If Biden won’t issue an order, they request that Biden deploy federal troops “to defend the rights and lives of Hispanic Americans on the border.”

As I mentioned, you can’t make this stuff up. LULAC wants its own Civil War, or so it sounds. It wants federal troops to counter state troops but only to protect Hispanic Americans. Never mind that the troops on the border protect all Americans and that’s the point. All Texans – and those in other border states – have the right to expect secure borders. The humanitarian crisis and the public health crisis are both due to Joe Biden’s open border policies. Other states realize that the hundreds of thousands of migrants flooding the Texas border will not remain a Texas problem. Migrants are being sent around the country to ease the overcrowding and overwhelmed personnel at the southern border. Migrants are not staying in border states. They are being sent further into the country and to both coasts.

LULAC doesn’t like the fact that the National Guardsmen being sent from South Dakota are being sponsored by a private donor.

“President Biden, as the commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and the militia of the several states, you have authority to prevent this usurping of federal powers by a few recalcitrant and rebellious states,” the letter said. “If you cannot stop this additional insurrection, we request that you deploy federal troops to defend the rights and lives of Hispanic Americans on the border.” Responding to news that a private donor was funding National Guard members from South Dakota, Garcia said this was “tantamount to relegating our armed forces to a ‘pay for hire’ status on any whim or desire that the donor citizen can afford to pursue,” and accused South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem of seeking “an opportunity to score political points.”

Here is a list of states that have pledged support for border reinforcements so far:

Florida – 50 State Police

Idaho – 5 State Police

Iowa – 30 Police

Nebraska – 25 Police

South Carolina – 300 National Guardsmen

Arkansas – 40 National Guardsmen

South Dakota – 50 National Guardsmen

Though Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is sending troops to the border, he criticized Governor Noem for using a private donation to finance South Dakota’s contribution. He did so by saying it sets “a bad precedent.”. He did so on Sunday’s State of the Union show on CNN, so he played useful idiot for Democrats that day. Intraparty criticism in the GOP is relished on CNN. Host Dana Bash egged him on. He admitted there is nuance in his criticism.

“Would you use a political donation to send your troops to the border?” Bash asked. “Not for this purpose,” Hutchinson replied. “This is a state function. It is something that we respond to other states in terms of disaster.” He added: “I would consider it a bad precedent to have it privately funded. Now, whenever you are looking at supplemental pay for some state employees, we use private foundation money, so it is not an across-the-board rule against that.”

The private donation came from Tennessee billionaire Willis Johnson and it was a surprise to Noem.

Johnson directed the funding to South Dakota through his family’s foundation and told The New York Times last week that he wanted to aid security efforts at the border. “You’ve got illegals coming in and I just think they ought to follow the rules of America,” he told the newspaper. “South Dakota is a small state. They want to help America, I want to help them.”

Meanwhile, Texas can use the help. The Biden administration has failed miserably in their duty to secure America’s southern border.

