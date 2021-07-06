https://bongino.com/house-dems-deny-extra-money-for-border-patrol-amid-historic-border-surge/

Amid a historic surge in illegal border crossings, Democrats are looking to expand the “defund the police” movement to the border police too.

This comes as Democrats have been pushing the bizarre and unbelievable lie that it has *actually* been republicans that support defunding the police.

According to the Washington Examiner:

House Democrats eliminated funding for a southern border wall and denied extra money for Border Patrol officers in a 2022 spending bill unveiled recently that comes amid a massive influx of illegal immigration. Last week, a House Appropriations subcommittee approved a $52.8 billion measure to fund Homeland Security for fiscal year 2022.

Democrats, who staunchly opposed President Donald Trump’s efforts to complete a border wall and build up the border patrol to reduce illegal immigration, say their measure “makes responsible investments in border security.” The bill would add no funding for additional Border Patrol agents or border barriers and would rescind $2.06 billion allocated during the Trump administration for the construction of a border wall. The measure would slash funding for the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which carries apprehends and reports illegal immigrants. The bill would devote more money to programs aimed at processing illegal immigrants in the United States, which would allow them to shorten or avoid detention while seeking asylum.

Since October, nearly 1 million illegal aliens have been apprehended at the southern border. The most recent numbers from the border prove that the crisis has no signs of slowing down. U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 180,000 illegals attempting to enter the U.S. in May, a slight increase for April that represented the fourth straight month of apprehensions growth. It’s unlikely the numbers for June will be much better – as there have been no policy changes that would do so.

Biden publicly has pushed for amnesty for all illegal aliens in America, a figure he quotes as including 11 million people. The “11 million” estimate has remained unchanged for over a decade, and one Yale study estimates the true figure at 22 million. Biden’s figure also doesn’t take into account the millions of illegals his weak border policies and promised amnesty are encouraging to come over ahead of any amnesty.

