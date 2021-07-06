https://noqreport.com/2021/07/06/how-the-nsa-allegedly-bullied-phone-companies-to-spy-on-us-citizens-as-far-back-as-2001/

Share the truth

The following is a story that first aired in 2016 about the NSA allegedly punishing a telecom exec who said he wouldn’t spy for them on US citizens back in 2001. Watch video here: https://fullmeasure.news/news/politics/encryption-battle

March 13, 2016 — As soon as you set a passcode on your Apple iPhone, it sets off a feverish encryption process.

If a hacker tries to get data off the memory chips, it just looks like a scrambled mess.

But the same feature that’s protecting your security, is keeping the FBI locked out of any secrets held in a terrorist’s iPhone after he killed 14 people in California last December.

A federal judge has ordered Apple to create software to unlock the iPhone.

Apple is fighting the order.Full Measure has an extraordinary story that predates the Apple conundrum. In fact, it predates what most understand to be the beginning of widespread surveillance of U.S. citizens after 9/11.In October of 1997, Joe Nacchio was CEO of Qwest Communications, a major phone company out West.One of his vice presidents told him he had an unexpected visitor.Joe Nacchio: He came in and he said, ‘Joe, we have a general downstairs who wants to meet you.’ Which I thought was pretty […]

Read the whole story at sharylattkisson.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

