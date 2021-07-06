https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/identify-your-privilege-christopher-rufo-obtains-raytheons-employee-guide-to-becoming-an-anti-racist-today/

Our very first post on a Christopher Rufo thread was about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) training at the Treasury Department, intended to teach white employees to “own” their racism. President Trump’s short-lived ban on critical race theory in the federal government also extended to government contractors, such as Raytheon. On Tuesday, Rufo presented documents from Raytheon’s employee guide to “becoming an anti-racist today.”

SCOOP: Raytheon, the nation’s second-largest defense contractor, has launched a critical race theory program that encourages white employees to confront their “privilege,” reject the principle of “equality,” and “defund the police.” Let’s review the internal documents.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Last summer, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the Stronger Together campaign instructing employees on “becoming an anti-racist today.” He signed a corporate diversity statement and then asked all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and “check [their] own biases.” pic.twitter.com/GacZYK4gIr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

“I pledge to check my bias, speak up for others and show up for all.”

The program is centered on “intersectionality,” a core component of critical race theory that divides the world into competing identity groups, with race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and other categories defining an individual’s place within the hierarchy of oppression. pic.twitter.com/X82f2ZoHow — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Intersectionality essentially means a white man is less oppressed than a white woman, but a black trans woman is more oppressed than both. The more boxes you check, the more intersectionality you have.

Raytheon then asks white employees to deconstruct their identities and “identify [their] privilege.” The company argues that white, straight, Christian men are at the top of the oppression hierarchy—and must work on “recognizing [their] privilege” and “step aside” for minorities. pic.twitter.com/mM53oJtfs9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Speak up, but also step aside. “Just as the luxury to ignore microaggressions and other injustices is a tenet of privilege, action is the cornerstone of allyship. If you witness a problem, say something. Your privilege will help you be heard.”

Raytheon tells employees to “identify everyone’s race” during workplace conversations. Whites must “listen to the experiences” of “marginalized identities” and should “give [those with such identities] the floor in meetings or on calls, even if it means silencing yourself.” pic.twitter.com/fPMsfll43k — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Raytheon instructs white employees never to say that they “pray things change soon.” Whites must acknowledge that their own discomfort is “a fraction” of their black colleagues’, who are “exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed.” pic.twitter.com/L3GsB8OmaO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Things not to say to a black colleague: “I can’t wait for things to calm down and get back to normal.” Instead, say, “I realize my discomfort is a fraction of what you’re feeling.” Isn’t assuming other people’s feelings a bad thing to do?

Raytheon has segregated employees by race and identity groups for black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, and other intersectional categories. This is a slide from a recent seminar on “Developing Intersectional Allyship in the Workplace.” pic.twitter.com/70MswsabxD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Next, Raytheon explicitly instructs employees to oppose “equality,” defined as “treating each person the same . . . regardless of their differences,” and strive instead for “equity,” which “focuses on the equality of the outcome.” pic.twitter.com/t1IWkHcAGw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

We’ve actually seen that “Equality vs. Equity” meme expanded to include “Justice,” which is where the fence around the ballpark is removed so everyone can watch the game, ticket or not.

Finally, in a collection of recommended resources, the company encourages white employees to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” “join a local ‘white space.'” pic.twitter.com/OrQSu9FrKF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

“Understand and share what ‘defund the police’ really means. It’s about a new, smarter approach to public safety, wherein we demilitarize the police and allocate resources into education, social services, and other root causes of crimes.” So that much-shared New York Times op-ed saying when we say abolish the police, we mean abolish the police was actually arguing for reallocation of police budgets to social services?

It’s happening. Wake up! — Sarah #FindBertie (@WoodSarahMar) July 6, 2021

Weapons manufacturers and military industrial complex creating new enemies and customers. News at 11. — Doughboy (@DougHBoy1917A) July 6, 2021

This company earns a profit by making missiles, and they have the audacity to worry about “privilege” — 🌩Andrew🌩 (@AndrewDahDude) July 6, 2021

A defense contractor instructing employees to support defunding public security forces is the 2021 plot twist that nobody saw coming. — Enrique in the BK 🦞 (@enrique_pause) July 6, 2021

Good point — demilitarize the police while we manufacture billions worth of military equipment.

@RaytheonTech how does this create shareholder wealth? — The Doctor (@TearsforFears77) July 6, 2021

Good to know war mongering will be diverse and inclusive. — Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) July 6, 2021

My employer ever does this and I walk that day. — TigerProud84 (@TigerProud84) July 6, 2021

Thank you for staying on top of this destructive and divisive trend. — Anita Fields (@alfields2) July 6, 2021

Woke weapons. — David (@Q_E_D_avid) July 6, 2021

👏 More 👏 BIPOC 👏 and 👏 LGBTQIA2S+ 👏 drone 👏 operators 👏 now! — Benjamin Tyler Smith (@btsofohio) July 6, 2021

Being blown up by a woke cruise missile makes all the difference. — Kris Janowski (@JanowskiKris) July 6, 2021

The most LGBT friendly, anti-racist attacks the Middle East has ever seen! — NortonAntivirus (@Norton_Anti) July 6, 2021

Imagine being such a virulent racist that you think your black employees are so fragile and lacking in resilience as to be “exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed” just as a result of clocking in at the office. — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) July 6, 2021

Funny … the slide about what to say to your black colleagues sounds like just like the kind of liberal pandering anti-racism grifter Robin DiAngelo warns about in her new book, “Nice Racism.” Pardon me, black colleague, but I’m taking these steps to become a better ally.

