Our very first post on a Christopher Rufo thread was about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) training at the Treasury Department, intended to teach white employees to “own” their racism. President Trump’s short-lived ban on critical race theory in the federal government also extended to government contractors, such as Raytheon. On Tuesday, Rufo presented documents from Raytheon’s employee guide to “becoming an anti-racist today.”

“I pledge to check my bias, speak up for others and show up for all.”

Intersectionality essentially means a white man is less oppressed than a white woman, but a black trans woman is more oppressed than both. The more boxes you check, the more intersectionality you have.

Speak up, but also step aside. “Just as the luxury to ignore microaggressions and other injustices is a tenet of privilege, action is the cornerstone of allyship. If you witness a problem, say something. Your privilege will help you be heard.”

Things not to say to a black colleague: “I can’t wait for things to calm down and get back to normal.” Instead, say, “I realize my discomfort is a fraction of what you’re feeling.” Isn’t assuming other people’s feelings a bad thing to do?

We’ve actually seen that “Equality vs. Equity” meme expanded to include “Justice,” which is where the fence around the ballpark is removed so everyone can watch the game, ticket or not.

“Understand and share what ‘defund the police’ really means. It’s about a new, smarter approach to public safety, wherein we demilitarize the police and allocate resources into education, social services, and other root causes of crimes.” So that much-shared New York Times op-ed saying when we say abolish the police, we mean abolish the police was actually arguing for reallocation of police budgets to social services?

Good point — demilitarize the police while we manufacture billions worth of military equipment.

Funny … the slide about what to say to your black colleagues sounds like just like the kind of liberal pandering anti-racism grifter Robin DiAngelo warns about in her new book, “Nice Racism.” Pardon me, black colleague, but I’m taking these steps to become a better ally.

