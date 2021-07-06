https://brigittegabriel.com/news/illegal-migrant-charged-with-stabbing-rabbi-in-boston

An Egyptian migrant in the country illegally is accused of stabbing a rabbi eight times, as incidents of anti-semitic violence continue to rise across the country.

“Awad, 24, of Brighton, was arrested shortly after the attack outside the Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Avenue,” CBS Boston reported. “Boston Police said he was armed with a knife and gun. He’s charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

