Joel Arciniega-Saenz

An illegal alien released on bail in New Mexico went on to behead a man and play soccer with the severed head, Breitbart News reported.

25-year-old Joel Arciniega-Saenz, an illegal alien with a long criminal record, was indicted last week after being arrested for murdering 51-year-old James Garcia in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Father’s Day.

Breitbart News reported:

When arrested after Garcia’s mutilated body was found 10 yards from his head, Arciniega-Saenz allegedly confessed to the murder, telling investigators that he was seeking revenge because he believed Garcia had raped his wife four years prior. At the park where Garcia’s body was found, Arciniega-Saenz allegedly confessed to confronting the man before stabbing him with a switchblade, decapitating him, and then playing “soccer with his head,” according to an affidavit. Arciniega-Saenz allegedly told investigators he kicked Garcia’s decapitated head at about 14 vehicles nearby. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seemingly confirmed to Breitbart News that Arciniega-Saenz is an illegal alien in the United States with an ICE detainer on him, requesting that local authorities do not release him from jail until they can assume custody.

In 2017, Arciniega-Saenz was accused of first-degree murder but the charges were dropped “after the key witness in the case was found with a gun that was the same caliber of bullet that killed Benjamin Montoya.” CBS 4 News reported.

