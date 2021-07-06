https://www.dailywire.com/news/insurrection-latino-group-headed-by-former-dnc-member-writes-biden-attacks-gop-governors-sending-help-to-border

A Latino organization, whose president served on the Democratic National Committee and served as a Democrat in the Texas State House, attacked GOP governors who have sent law enforcement officers and members of the National Guard to the southern border, writing to President Biden that the GOP governors’ actions are an “insurrection.”

Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), wrote, according to Fox News:

President Biden, as the commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and the militia of the several states, you have authority to prevent this usurping of federal powers by a few recalcitrant and rebellious states. If you cannot stop this additional insurrection, we request that you deploy federal troops to defend the rights and lives of Hispanic Americans on the border.

On June 10, GOP governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona wrote a letter to their fellow GOP governors in which they stated:

We write to you regarding our existing Emergency Assistance Management Compact, which empowers our States to help one another in times of disaster or emergency. Those two words aptly describe the current crisis at America’s southern border. On behalf of Texas and Arizona, we respectfully but urgently request that you send all available law-enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On June 16, Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis became the first GOP governor to respond, asserting, “America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American. … The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

On June 19, Governor Pete Ricketts followed suit, announcing that Nebraska would be sending Nebraska State Patrol troopers to Texas. On June 24, Iowa GOP Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa State Patrol officers would be deployed to the U.S. Southern Border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts. On June 29, South Dakota GOP governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota National Guard troops would be deployed to Texas. The same day, Arkansas GOP governor Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard to Texas. On July 1, Idaho GOP governor Brad Little announced a plan to send Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers to Arizona.

At the LULAC State of Latino America Virtual Summit in February, the honorees and keynote speakers included these Democrats: then-New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, who is now President Biden’s Secretary of the Interior, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Texas Rep. Filemon Vela, and California Rep. Raul Ruiz.

