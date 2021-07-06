https://www.dailywire.com/news/internet-erupts-after-biden-psaki-push-door-to-door-plan-targeting-unvaccinated-people

On Tuesday, President Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki both spoke of a “door-to-door” approach to convince Americans to get vaccinated in response to COVID-19, prompting an outburst of harsh criticism from social media.

Biden stated at his update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination effort, “In today’s briefing we discussed how our administration is going to devote the remainder of the summer to a special focus on five ways to make gains and getting those of you who are unvaccinated vaccinated. Because here’s the deal. We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot and their second shot for that matter if they needed a second. Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people, protected from the virus.”

BIDEN: “We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” to get people vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oJ2lG9bqaw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

At her press briefing, Psaki stated, “By the end of the week, the United States will be nearing 160 million people fully vaccinated, which the President will touch on today as well, which is critically important, as fully vaccinated people are protected against the Delta variant. He will also stress how the administration will continue its efforts to work with governors, local leaders, and across the public and private sector to get more Americans vaccinated by making vaccines available in more healthcare settings and respond to hotspots.”

Psaki continued, “The President will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated. One: a targeted community by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated, by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired, “How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?”

How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left? https://t.co/Fkv3kzNh6S — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2021

Country star John Rich had a different plan: “FYI: To any of Biden’s missionaries who feel moved to knock on my door to push me to get the jab, I’ll kindly invite you in, tell you about Jesus and make you listen to Ronald Reagan speeches until dinner. If you’re still here, we’ll have a slow, full reading of the Constitution.”

FYI: To any of Biden’s missionaries who feel moved to knock on my door to push me to get the jab, I’ll kindly invite you in, tell you about Jesus and make you listen to Ronald Reagan speeches until dinner. If you’re still here, we’ll have a slow, full reading of the Constitution. — John Rich (@johnrich) July 6, 2021

Actor James Woods: “Will you be wearing armbands?”

Will you be wearing armbands? https://t.co/WZPoEUIAWj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2021

Radio host Steve Deace: “Why do we need a ‘vaccine passport’ system if they’re able to go door-to-door to the unvaccinated? Doesn’t that mean they already know? Oh, and come to my door and I’ve got two words for you: Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

Why do we need a “vaccine passport” system if they’re able to go door-to-door to the unvaccinated? Doesn’t that mean they already know? Oh, and come to my door and I’ve got two words for you: Jehovah’s Witnesses. https://t.co/bgyElvkvMe — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 6, 2021

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky: “Insert reference to a historical event where something like this previously happened.”

Insert reference to a historical event where something like this previously happened. https://t.co/f4PzRNj2GT — Libertarian Party of Kentucky (@lpky) July 6, 2021

Washington Free Beacon Executive Editor Brent Scher: “Yup, door to door government agents def will calm the nerves of vaccine skeptics.”

Yup, door to door government agents def will calm the nerves of vaccine skeptics https://t.co/KXFkbAAyYN — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 6, 2021

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli: “Ummm… wait a minute… the federal government is keeping track of who is vaccinated and who is not (or will be via asking door to door)? I thought this was happening through healthcare facilities… you know, that keep medical history private? Very high creepy rating…”

Ummm… wait a minute… the federal government is keeping track of who is vaccinated and who is not (or will be via asking door to door)? I thought this was happening through healthcare facilities… you know, that keep medical history private? Very high creepy rating… https://t.co/52Vf9jL389 — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) July 6, 2021

