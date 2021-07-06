https://www.oann.com/iran-informs-iaea-of-plans-to-produce-enriched-uranium/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=iran-informs-iaea-of-plans-to-produce-enriched-uranium



FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

July 6, 2021

VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog of plans to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the agency said on Tuesday, in a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it would be a multi-stage process, suggesting it will take time, but Western powers have already condemned Iran’s production of a small quantity of uranium that was not enriched and its plans to produce enriched metal, which can be used to make a nuclear bomb.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)

