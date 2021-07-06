https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/begins-banks-now-dictating-customers-permitted-purchase-money/

Banks are now dictating what you can and cannot purchase with your own money.

Banks are now making purchasing decisions for their customers.

Meanwhile, governments have policies to make it very difficult for you to avoid using financial intermediaries whose policies dictate how you can spend your money. The war on cash is about forcing people to use intermediaries with unappealable power over your spending. 2/2 — Ｄａｖｉｄ Ｓｃｈｗａｒｔｚ (@JoelKatz) July 6, 2021

Binance US is a site in the US where you can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies.

Are banks threatened by cryptocurrencies or are they thinking of your best interest when they prevent you from trading in cryptocurrencies? If they can do this, what’s next?

