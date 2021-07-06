https://beckernews.com/jen-psaki-warns-americans-we-will-be-going-door-to-door-to-check-if-you-have-taken-the-vaccine-40131/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned Americans that the U.S. government will be taking the nanny state to a disturbing new level.

Psaki said the Biden administration intends to go ‘door-to-door’ to harrass Americans about taking the COVID vaccination. Watch:

“The president will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” Psaki said. “One, targeted community, by door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

There are currently 157 million fully vaccinated Americans in the United States. There are fewer than 6,000 cases and 50 deaths per day. The goalposts continue to move from ’15 days to slow the spread’ to reaching ‘herd immunity’ at 60% of vaccinated plus naturally immune to 80-85% vaccinated plus naturally immune to everyone should be vaccinated in the U.S. whether or not they have already had the virus.

Caleb Hull pointed out the escalation on Twitter:

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

This resulted in a flood of responses by Americans who are tired of the U.S. government overstepping its bounds.

“Sending goverment offcials door to door to ensure complaince from the masses to meet their agenda deadline as always worked out for the lil guys,” Marcel Sergio responded.

“I hope whoever comes to my door pushing a vaccine likes dogs…” Jess Blane chimed in.

“This will end poorly,” another commenter added dryly.

It appears that this is yet another sign that the Biden administration is not concerned about major overreach into some of the most personal decisions that Americans can make. It easily can backfire, hopefully, only come election time.

