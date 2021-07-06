

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

John McAfee’s widow Janice released a statement on Tuesday saying that she does not believe that McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus, died as a result of suicide.

“I cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling. That everyone who truly loved John is feeling. I have been struggling to write this tweet since the news of John’s death. I still cannot believe he is really gone. I miss you and I will love you forever John David,” she wrote.

She said that she is still in shock after his death, and that “The story of John’s ‘suicide’ was already prepared and presented to the public before I or his attorneys were even notified of his death.”

I cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling. That everyone who truly loved John is feeling. I have been struggling to write this tweet since the news of John’s death. I still cannot believe he is really gone. I miss you and I will love you forever John David. pic.twitter.com/FnmpaCWxCO — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 6, 2021

Janice McAfee said that “Words cannot describe how enraged I am at the fact that I had to hear the news of John’s death via DM on Twitter. And not it’s being conveniently reported that there was a ‘suicide note‘ found in his pocket.” She said that this was “something that was not mentioned when I collected John’s belongings from the prison and another piece of information the media somehow got a hold of before myself and John’s attorneys.”

McAfee was found dead in prison at the end of June in his Barcelona prison cell. McAfee’s death came just hours after Spanish courts allowed for his extradition to the United States.

He was 75. McAfee was set to face charges of tax evasion once back in the US. McAfee was arrested in Barcelona in October 2020, and believed that he was being targeted by the IRS over his failed bid to run as leader of the Libertarian Party in 2020.

Spanish authorities, however, say that McAfee was simply a tax dodger, adding that the Libertarian Party often gets less than one percent of the vote in US elections.

In March of this year, prosecutors unveiled federal charges against both McAfee and a business partner in relation to inflating the value of crypto.

They listed alongside one Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. in the press release. Officials cite the 40-year-old executive advisor to McAfee’s “so-called cryptocurrency team” as a co-conspirator to commit “commodities and securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities and touting fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and substantive wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy offenses.”

US authorities assert the crime was committed by both individuals through McAfee’s Twitter account, using it to peddle various digital token alternatives to Bitcoin. In addition, on a separate charge, the duo didn’t disclose their personal stakes they had with the ICOs in question.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.