ADAM’S OBSESSION: Schiff Accuses Trump of ‘Corruption’ and ‘Coercion’ for… Meeting with Andrew Cuomo?
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.20
Rep. Adam Schiff refused to abandon his non-stop quest to remove President Trump from office this week; bizarrely labeling his scheduled meeting with the Governor of New York as an example of “corruption.”
“Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid. Now, he’s using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses. Different corrupt purpose, same corrupt President,” posted Schiff on social media.
Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid.
Now, he’s using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation last year giving illegal immigrant’s access to driver’s licenses throughout the state; sparking new fears the documentation could be used for voter fraud and other potential complications.
“Cuomo’s action came despite throwing supporters a last minute curveball by asking the state’s top civil attorney, Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, to review the measure for possible safety concerns — threatening to veto it if he didn’t like her assessment,” reports the NY Post.
“You could create a database for the feds to use to actually track down undocumented people,” Cuomo said on WAMC radio. “California passed a law, and they are now in litigation.”
“The legislation is well-crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses. If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it,” said New York Attorney General Tish James.
The proposal passed the state Senate by a razor-thin 33-29 vote.
ANOTHER CONSPIRACY: Cuomo Says Public ‘Should Be Skeptical’ About Vaccine Recommended By the FDA
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.19.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo promoted another anti-vaccine conspiracy theory Monday morning; telling ABC News the public “should be skeptical” about taking any CoVID medication recommended by the FDA and the CDC.
“How confident are you in the approval process at the FDA right now?” asked ABC News.
“How confident am I? I’m not that confident… You’re going to say to the American people: Here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this administration that it’s safe? I think it’s going to be a very skeptical public about taking this vaccine, and it should be,” said Cuomo.
“We’re going to put together our own group to review the vaccine. If they say that it’s safe, then I’ll go to the people of New York and say that it’s safe,” he added. “You’re going to need someone other than the FDA and CDC saying it’s safe.”
Watch Cuomo’s comments above.