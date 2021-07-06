https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/justice-department-provide-funding-body-cameras-small-rural-and-tribal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the department is releasing $7.65 million that will fund body-worn cameras to any law enforcement department with 50 or fewer full-time sworn personnel, targeting rural and tribal law enforcement agencies.

“The Justice Department is committed to providing law enforcement with valuable resources to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, according to the DOJ website. “Today we encourage all small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding for this important tool that will enhance protection for both officers and citizens.”

The funds must only be used to purchase body cameras, the DOJ said. The department also said the plan would help small agencies ask the federal government for funding assistance.

“Importantly, this grant program will make it easier for small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding. It’s an online application that will streamline the grant process for these agencies,” Acting Director Kristen Mahoney of the Bureau of Justice Assistance said.

The department said it partnered up with Justice & Security Strategies Inc., through a cooperative agreement to administer the program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

