https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/05/lebron-james-announcer-bronny-game-argument-video/

LeBron James acted like an idiot over the weekend while watching a game his son Bronny was playing in.

According to Yahoo Sports, LeBron was watching a game at his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio when the four-time NBA champion got upset with the announcer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why did he get upset? The announcer correctly pointed out the fact Bronny will get calls in his favor when the gym he’s playing in is named after the Lakers star.

Watch LeBron make a fool out of himself by confronting the PA announcer below.

It’s absolutely insane how LeBron James thinks he can just do whatever he wants. He literally stopped a basketball game between high school kids to rip an announcer.

How insecure is this dude? Does LeBron honestly think that his son playing in a gym with his name on it isn’t going to help him get calls.

If he does, then he’s delusional.

LeBron just needs to chill the hell out and watch the game like everyone else. Yet, he just can’t help himself from being the center of attention! It’s what LeBron James does best.

If the camera isn’t on him for one moment, he’ll figure out a way to get back in the spotlight. He’s not even above arguing with an announcer probably making $12 an hour!

Do better, LeBron! Do much better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

