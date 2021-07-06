https://therightscoop.com/liberal-heads-explode-over-hobby-lobby-independence-day-message/

During the holiday weekend, Hobby Lobby ran a full-page advertisement in newspapers around the country entitled “One nation under God” with a verse added below it saying “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord”:

They also tweeted the following image from the ad:

What a great ad! They quoted presidents, founding fathers, and many more to underscore that this nation was founded with God at its center. There’s nothing revolutionary about this it all, in fact it’s very traditional.

But to the left, who detest that this country was founded ‘under God’, this advertisement was an abomination:


 
These morons act as though Hobby Lobby is calling for a theocracy or something. But that’s absurd. All they are doing is reflecting our actual founding and the words said by those who actually founded this country.

It’s like the girl who saw the word ‘slave’ in the National Anthem, and just assumed it was about African Americans in the US. These people see the words “under God” and they freak out all the same.

If our founders wanted a theocracy, they would have created one. But they didn’t and that’s not what we have, nor what Hobby Lobby is calling for with this advertisement. They are simply reflecting that we used to put God first in this nation and that we need to do so again!

