During the holiday weekend, Hobby Lobby ran a full-page advertisement in newspapers around the country entitled “One nation under God” with a verse added below it saying “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord”:



They also tweeted the following image from the ad:

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” – Psalm 33:12 https://t.co/wxCmPuRq1D pic.twitter.com/yIoZU7326z — Official Hobby Lobby (@HobbyLobby) July 4, 2021

What a great ad! They quoted presidents, founding fathers, and many more to underscore that this nation was founded with God at its center. There’s nothing revolutionary about this it all, in fact it’s very traditional.

But to the left, who detest that this country was founded ‘under God’, this advertisement was an abomination:

I’ve served as a pastor for over two decades. Organizations like @HobbyLobby are why so many people believe all Christians are hateful, intolerant bigots. The rest of us apologize for them. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 4, 2021

If Jesus came back today, the first tables he’d flip are at @HobbyLobby and @ChickfilA. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 4, 2021





Remember, evangelicals –

Hobby Lobby

is SO against

women’s reproductive choice

and US labor

they outsourced manufacturing

to a country

that forces women

to have abortions. Enjoy your shopping.

And those low low prices. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 4, 2021

As an American Jew who served in the United States Army and took an oath to defend the Constitution; I find your statement of America should be lead by Christians to be asinine and unconstitutional. Shame on you @HobbyLobby. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 4, 2021

HobbyLobby just reinforced my irrevocable decision to never set foot in one of their stores ever. — Karoli (@Karoli) July 4, 2021

Well, that guarantees I’ll never shop there. https://t.co/wWYUdfhVHb — Yasmine Galenorn–On Hiatus. Reach Me Via Website. (@YasmineGalenorn) July 5, 2021

This place could have the perfect thing I need. I mean, like, I’ve been searching the ends of the earth to find it, and ONLY these demons had it, given to them straight from b33lzebub himself, who they know personally…and it was on sale…I would not shop there. https://t.co/mGeJb7DIJJ — ♐️✍️ (@GreenEyezzzzz) July 4, 2021

Shari’a Law approves of this hypocrisy.#BoycotHobbyLobby https://t.co/DukdabWZcw — Deborah – Get Vaccinated – Be Safe – Be Kinder (@deborahalex) July 5, 2021

The United States is not nor has it ever been a Christian Nation.

Move your business to Iran https://t.co/ji7qp4A6Ax — Laurie Lew (@laurielew1966) July 4, 2021



These morons act as though Hobby Lobby is calling for a theocracy or something. But that’s absurd. All they are doing is reflecting our actual founding and the words said by those who actually founded this country.

It’s like the girl who saw the word ‘slave’ in the National Anthem, and just assumed it was about African Americans in the US. These people see the words “under God” and they freak out all the same.

If our founders wanted a theocracy, they would have created one. But they didn’t and that’s not what we have, nor what Hobby Lobby is calling for with this advertisement. They are simply reflecting that we used to put God first in this nation and that we need to do so again!

