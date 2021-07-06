https://www.dailywire.com/news/majority-of-americans-believe-that-others-not-biden-are-calling-the-shots-in-the-white-house-poll

A new poll released on Monday found the majority of Americans believe that “others” are really running the show in President Joe Biden’s administration and not Biden himself.

The national poll was released by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group. The poll, which was conducted toward the end of June, surveyed more than 1,000 likely voters for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Key findings from the poll included:

56.5% of American voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.4% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

31.7% of Democrat voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 58.6% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

83.6% of Republican voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 11% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

58.4% of Independent voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.1% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

“President Lincoln’s famous refrain that you can’t fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American Republic. The American people deserve transparency from the Biden Administration as to the true state of the President’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately, ” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action. “The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy.”

The poll comes after former Obama White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican congressman out of Texas, said over the weekend that he believes that Biden is “demonstrating every single day that there is something going on.”

“You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening,” Jackson said. “You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented.”

“We all know people who are 100-years old, who basically are as sharp as a tack, and we know people who are in their mid-60’s that having some cognitive difficulties…and I think he’s on that end of the spectrum,” Jackson continued. “He’s just not aging gracefully at this point. I’m just asking them, when you do the physical exam include the cognitive assessment. As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same.”

Famed podcast host Joe Rogan took a swipe at Biden at the end of last month, saying that it was obvious that Biden was not all there.

“We’re unhinged in a lot of ways and we’re not anchored down by a real leader,” Rogan said when talking about the state of the nation. “You know, we don’t really have a real leader in the country, anymore. I mean, you can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper. But I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just, he’s barely hanging in there.”

