A vaccinated man has been placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Texas hospital after contracting the COVID-19 delta variant.

Isaac Cary received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March but began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms in June. Cary initially thought he was suffering from allergies but noted he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the delta strain, Fox 29 reported.

The 64-year-old is now in the ICU of the Baylor Scott and White campus in Temple struggling to fight off the disease.

Cary’s daughter described feeling “scared,” “overwhelmed” and “uncertain” regarding her father’s prognosis, according to Fox 29.

“He’s been our backbone for our family, for me and my sister and my niece,” she said. “And he’s just been there for his friends.”

A fundraising website for Cary, which describes him as a “Army veteran,” “Uber driver” and “dancing king,” among other things, has been set up to help pay his medical expenses.

“Let’s get Isaac back on the dance floor!” the description reads as a video of him dancing plays in the background.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson touted the efficiency of its COVID-19 vaccine against variants, including the delta strain.

In a statement, the company wrote the vaccine demonstrated “strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.” The statement also noted that the vaccine’s immune response lasts at least eight months.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines are 100 percent effective against the coronavirus.

