Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a briefing this morning where he touted the city’s year-over-year drop in murders and shootings, but there’s something important he’s left out:
FYI: after months of widespread fear-mongering, @NYCMayor decided just this morning to share statistics showing crime is lower than last year. pic.twitter.com/biDkEhdZMA
— CPR #EndPoliceSecrecy – Change the NYPD (@changethenypd) July 6, 2021
So, de Blasio is just going to leave out how much higher crime is in 2021 than it was in 2019?
After a year of saying 2020 was totally anomalous because of the pandemic, now de Blasio is using 2020 shooting numbers as a baseline to say things are getting better even as shootings are still way up from 2019 https://t.co/2Dl9PaikCB
— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 6, 2021
Here is the real trend:
“Recovery Summer”
June 2019: 89 shootings
2020: 205
2021: ~160 https://t.co/gWCmF6tPrb
— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 6, 2021
Watch for yourself:
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio touts “almost 20%” drop in shootings and “murders down 23%” compared to June 2020:
“Overall crime, year-to-date, slightly down — but a lot more work to do.” pic.twitter.com/cfapoNS1mi
— The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2021
And in other NYC news, WTF???
Welcome to De Blasio’s New York City. pic.twitter.com/WvMiDb4Rir
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 4, 2021
Let’s see de Blasio try to spin that one. Yikes.
