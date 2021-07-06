https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/06/mayor-de-blasio-gets-called-out-for-spinning-nyc-crime-stats/

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a briefing this morning where he touted the city’s year-over-year drop in murders and shootings, but there’s something important he’s left out:

FYI: after months of widespread fear-mongering, @NYCMayor decided just this morning to share statistics showing crime is lower than last year. pic.twitter.com/biDkEhdZMA — CPR #EndPoliceSecrecy – Change the NYPD (@changethenypd) July 6, 2021

So, de Blasio is just going to leave out how much higher crime is in 2021 than it was in 2019?

After a year of saying 2020 was totally anomalous because of the pandemic, now de Blasio is using 2020 shooting numbers as a baseline to say things are getting better even as shootings are still way up from 2019 https://t.co/2Dl9PaikCB — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 6, 2021

Here is the real trend:

“Recovery Summer”

June 2019: 89 shootings

2020: 205

2021: ~160 https://t.co/gWCmF6tPrb — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 6, 2021

Watch for yourself:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio touts “almost 20%” drop in shootings and “murders down 23%” compared to June 2020: “Overall crime, year-to-date, slightly down — but a lot more work to do.” pic.twitter.com/cfapoNS1mi — The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2021

And in other NYC news, WTF???

Welcome to De Blasio’s New York City. pic.twitter.com/WvMiDb4Rir — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 4, 2021

Let’s see de Blasio try to spin that one. Yikes.

