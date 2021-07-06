https://ijr.com/megyn-kelly-join-siriusxm-host-live-radio-show/

Former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly signed a deal with SiriusXM to host a live radio show.

The company announced Tuesday “The Megyn Kelly Show” will air live on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the Triumph channel. It will begin airing on September 7.

“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a statement.

She added, “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest, and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”

Happy to announce our show (already one of the top podcasts in the USA after 9 mos) is expanding its reach – partnering w/SiriusXM (a great team!) in a live, 2-hour show, going 5 days/wk & adding video too. Starts in September. Thank you to our listeners! https://t.co/4aZ5MlgBGj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 6, 2021

Kelly left Fox News for a prominent role at NBC News in 2017. During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2017, Kelly explained why she decided to leave Fox News.

“It wasn’t until I got my job in primetime that the coverage became all political and I was never a political person. I wasn’t raised in a political household, and it became clear to me that it wasn’t what I wanted to do. That’s not who I am,” Kelly said.

She then appeared to mention her feud with former President Donald Trump, saying he “has a way of clarifying one’s life choices.”

Will you be listening? Yes: 67% (2 Votes) No: 33% (1 Votes)

Kelly explained, “That was true in my case too, and really just as I was sort of wondering whether this was where I wanted to be and how I wanted to live, the universe came and shone a light, and it was clear to me what I wanted to do.”

In January 2019, Kelly and NBC News reached a deal under which she would leave the network with her remaining $69 million contract.

The network canceled her morning show, “Megyn Kelly Today,” after Kelly commented on wearing blackface during a Halloween costume debate, as NBC News reported.

After the show aired, she apologized for the comments and apologized again on air the following day.

“The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC,” the network said in a statement at the time.

During an interview with Business Insider, Kelly said the NBC position “wasn’t intellectually stimulating for me, and now I feel like I have the best of both worlds. I’m fired up and making a difference.”



Submit a Correction



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

