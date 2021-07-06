http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BTI66iZhr5E/

Megyn Kelly has signed with SiriusXM to host a daily talk show, taking her podcast to the satellite network’s Triumph channel starting on Sept. 7.

The former Fox News host will headline The Megyn Kelly Show from noon-2 PM ET, with interviews and listener calls.

Other hosts on Triumph include Dr. Laura, Dave Ramsey, Nancy Grace and Glenn Beck. Starting on Aug. 16, the Triumph Channel will air best of shows from Kelly’s podcast until the live premiere on Sept. 7.

SiriusXM subscribers will gain video access to the show, and after its premiere, The Megyn Kelly Show will be available as a podcast on the SXM app, Pandora, Stitcher and other major platforms. Red Seat Ventures, which handed production and distribution of the podcast, will continue to produce the program.

Kelly was with Fox News from 2004 to 2017, which included stints moderating five presidential debates. The most famous of those was the first Republican primary debate in 2015, particularly her questioning of Donald Trump and his derogatory comments about women. Trump went on a tirade against Kelly, but she eventually sat down for an interview with him during the 2016, and has since become outspoken about what she sees as media bias against him, even suggesting that lack of trust in news sources played a role in the siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She left Fox News for NBC News in 2017, with a reported $69 million contract that included her own hour of Today. But the show was cancelled in 2018 and Kelly eventually reached a settlement with the network for her exit.

In addition to the podcast, which launched last year via her Devil May Care Media, Kelly has interviewed such figures as Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Biden denied the allegations, and the story faded from campaign coverage. Kelly also interviewed Ashley Bianco, a TV news producer who was fired from a new job at CBS after she was accused of leaking a clip when she previously worked for ABC. Bianco denied the accusation.

