‘The federal government is forcing everybody down into big cities’

Ammon Bundy wants Idaho to reclaim federal land for housing

Bundy announced his plan to wrest ownership of federal land from state control. It’s a campaign aimed at voters dreaming of wide open spaces and homes they can afford, wrapped in a view of western life where land and resources are limited only by an unwillingness to use them.

At a recent campaign stop, Bundy said neither America nor the Gem State can survive the liberal creep of growing cities or the economic toll of too few houses for too many people. To “keep Idaho Idaho,” as his slogan promises, growth needs to happen out instead of up.

Ammon posted this video on Independence Day





