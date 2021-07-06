https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-scheduled-for-august-10-11-12-138705/

SOUTH DAKOTA: Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, announced his Cyber Symposium on election fraud in the 2020 Election is being held in the Republican stronghold of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lindell promises his Cyber Symposium will be the definitive answer to election fraud. Cybersecurity experts from at least 6 other countries will attend the August 10-12 event. Lindell firmly believes that Trump will be reinstated as president via one of three legal avenues.

Lindell made his announcement on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Saturday, July 3rd as well Brannon Howse Live on July 4th.

Mike Lindell claims he will be revealing evidence of election fraud that will lead to former President Donald Trump’s perceived loss last November.

Lindell claims, in truth, Trump beat Biden 80 million to 68 million votes among registered legitimate voters. Lindell says the specific venue will be released at a future date. However, he has reserved ample hotel rooms all around the area to house cybersecurity experts, politicians and members of the news media.

His concern is others who oppose him may try to sabotage his efforts to hold this event. Fraudulent journalists have made fake news claims such as,

“These false allegations, which were propagated by the former president and many of his supporters, have been carefully investigated and disproved.”

But when asked to show documentation to prove the accusation is false, or asked who investigated these claims, they offer nothing.

During a Saturday session of War Room, a podcast hosted by former Trump administration official Steve Bannon Lindell stated,

“Everyone has been coming up to me and saying, ‘You’re our hope,’ and all these things.” “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘You know, God provided me with a great platform for such a time as this,’ and that’s how I see it.”

Lindell feels humbled and blessed by the public outpouring of support he has received.

Mike Lindell has actually been offering conclusive proof of both election fraud and foreign election interference

The My Pillow CEO has been championing that election fraud is present, going back to February of this year but nobody in the FBI and DOJ has investigated his findings.

It is not known whether Homeland Security, the NSA, or the military Space Force division have this evidence or made any effort to investigate it and alert Congress or the DOJ. If these agencies are working as designed, it could be assumed they could either support or refute the claims of those who are charging the Presidential election was stolen. (Mike Lindell – Cyber Attack 2020 Election)

Lindell said, “We’re going to show you everything! We’re going to reveal it all!” Lindell said legal experts and the members of the mainstream media are already criticizing his efforts to have this public symposium.

What Lindell has obtained are complete records of the election throughout the country in what is known as Internet “data packet captures” taken during the election. Lindell explained,

“You can’t edit these packet captures. They’re permanently frozen in time.”

According to Cloudflare’s article What is a packet?

However, not all packets are good or useful, and not all network traffic is safe. Attackers can generate malicious network traffic — data packets designed to compromise or overwhelm a network. This can take the form of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, vulnerability exploitation, or several other forms of cyber attack.

Many feel that the manipulation of packets by Dominion software led to the votes being flipped from Trump to Biden. (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)

Answering his critics, Lindell said he will provide at least three ways Trump can and be reinstated in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the land.

Lindell’s proof of election fraud, if true as he claims, would require action by the Supreme Court and or the Military via tribunals. Particularly since the Democratic-held Congress seems to believe they are above the law. Since dozens of election fraud lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies previously have either been dismissed or failed on technical grounds in both state and federal courts, many are now skeptical.

Some are growing ever angrier and demand those who are paid to run this country do their jobs and keep their oaths of office. There is also a growing concern that the Maricopa County audit of the Phoenix, Arizona, is going to confirm Lindell’s claims of widespread systematic voter election theft. Which will further enrage those who voted for President Donald Trump. This could lead to national protests and demonstrations as those responsible for assuring election legitimacy remain derelict in their duties to uphold the Constitution and laws of the land.

Defending the election, but ignoring obvious election night fraud

The mainstream media defends Joe Biden’s election to the nation’s highest office by reporting former Attorney General William Barr stated in December there was “no evidence” to substantiate claims of widespread voter fraud. In fact, this claim was completely baseless. He should have directed the FBI to investigate the thousands of sworn affidavits completed by witnesses who served as poll watchers around the nation.

Witnesses such as the poll watchers in Detroit, Michigan, who were illegally removed from the election counting area and then further humiliated as the Democrat poll workers taped the windows over so they could not see anything at all.

Had Barr not been derelict in duty, many believe he should have assembled a bipartisan Grand Jury to listen to all of the evidence of election fraud and foreign interference and render a decision.

That is proper procedure in accordance to the law. Barr did nothing.

Claims by Bill Barr and the mainstream media that there was no election fraud are void of any proof to substantiate their claims.

It is just a commonly regurgitated soundbite. Mike Lindell’s, narrative and cybersecurity guest speaker experts, are intriguing, to say the least. While the average American may have difficulty following along in their explanation of what happened during the election, that same American can also see something was amiss.

Whether they voted for Trump or did not vote at all, they simply want to know the truth. Even some Democrats are wanting to know what went on the night of November 3rd. And in the morning of November 4th.

Lindell has said other nations have concerns about foreign election interference in our 2020 election. And that some have come forward to tell him what they know. He said other journalists from news media outside the United States are more honest and accurate about reporting the truth of how our Presidential Election was stolen.

Or that Joe Biden is not seen as a legitimate President by much of the world.

Cybersecurity experts from at least 6 other countries will be in attendance at the Cyber Symposium. Their role to both observe the evidence and offer their opinions. Lindell recapped his announcement by saying,

“It’s going to change the world. It’s going to change it, you know, it’s going to show everything and this election was taken. And where we are, we are in this battle with communism and the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and big government and everything.”

Many Americans feel that Joe and Hunter Biden taking money from China prior to the election shows collusion. That the Biden family, and President, are compromised.

They question the credibility of people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D) investigating President Trump for “Russian Collusion” now remaining motionless after the clear financial ties of the Biden family to China. A very high energy and excited Lindell saying

“These three days in August are going to change history. We’re gonna say, ‘It’s here,’ and now everybody looks at it and you see and you tell me – you can’t change these (Internet data) packet captures, they always are for the time being captured.”

Mike Lindell has said legal experts and the mainstream news media are “already attacking” his planned symposium. Trump voters are now responding,

“We will show you our proof that there was election fraud with laws broken and you can try to defend or explain away the evidence offered.”

Attorney Sidney Powell has previously stated that Trump should be reinstated after evidence of election fraud with foreign election interference is presented. She has said that just because it has never been done in the past (election certification overturned) that does not set a legal precedent that it should not or cannot be done in the present or future. After all, our system of government is still very experimental and young at 245 years old.

CORRECTION: Last week we incorrectly reported in an article the dates of this symposium for July 10, 11, and 12. We apologize for the error.

