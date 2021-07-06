http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/re_zvMdDnpI/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, during a stop in Murray, KY, promised that Republicans would put up one “hell of a fight” against the far-left’s efforts at racial “infrastructure” plans.

During McConnell’s speech, he anticipated a “big argument” with the Democrats and their radical reconciliation plan, which would allow them to ram through parts of their radical wish list into the infrastructure to avoid Republicans.

“The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over,” McConnell said, speaking to the crowd. “This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future, and it’s going to unfold here in the next few weeks. I don’t think we’ve had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties.”

“There is a process by which they could pass this without a single Republican,” he said when talking further about the Democrats’ plans. “But we’re going to make it hard for them. And there are a few Democrats left in rural American and some others who would like to be more in the political center who may find this offensive.”

Watch:

When there is something in the Senate “of this magnitude,” McConnell explained, “we’re not going to have an agreement. We’re going to have a big argument.” He added, “There’s no mandate to do this stuff. So we’re there to argue about this and to hopefully, in the end, prevail.”

The minority leader wanted to emphasize that the senators “do not hate each other,” noting that they “do a lot of things on a bipartisan basis.”

“It’s not that we have personality problems with each other; it’s not that we have a lack of collegiality. On the things we can agree on, we do them,” he said.

McConnell’s comments come as the Senate is on a two-week recess. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) reportedly wants to vote on the infrastructure plans, the bipartisan plan, and the far-left plan.

